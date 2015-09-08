Date of the Congress of Azerbaijan People's Front Party revealed

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Congress of the Azerbaijan People's Front Party (APFP) will be held on September 27.

Report was told in the party, a decision in this regard was taken at the last meeting of the Presidium of the APFP.

The meeting discussed the preparations of the party to VI (IX) Congress. In addition, addressed the issue of helding report-back election conferences in local organizations in preparation for the congress. Mentioned the completion of most of the local organizations of conferences related to the preparation for the congress, as well as elected local leadership and delegates to the congress.

Taking into account the information about the conference, the Bureau decided to hold VI (IX) Congress of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party on September 27, 2015. It was decided to apply to the Baku City Executive Power for creation the conditions for holding of the Congress in the House of Culture named after Sattar Bahlulzade.