Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

    Domestic policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 16:12
    The open court hearing on the criminal cases of citizens of Armenia on October 17 heard the announcement of documents related to the cases, Report informs.

    The court proceedings reviewed the documents based on the interviews of accused Arayik Harutyunyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Babayan and others to a number of internet resources, their statements and opinions expressed during the meetings, as well as the posts made on their social media accounts. According to the documents, those interviews, statements, speeches, and posts featured calls, spreading ethnic, national, and religious hostility between the peoples, and against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan, other criminal information, as well as incitements to war and terrorism.

    The court proceedings continue against Armenian nationals accused of crimes including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, and violations of the laws of war. The charges also include financing terrorism, the violent seizure and retention of power, and other serious offenses.

