Contempt of court penalty increases to 150 AZN in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Persons will be fined to 150 manats for contempt of court in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, relevant issue mentioned in newly prepared Administrative Offences Code.

In accordance with draft, penalty from 50 manats to 150 manats is considered for disobedience of chairman during hearing by witness, victim, defendant, plaintiff or other physical persons attending on case.

Currently, these persons are fined from 15 manats to 30 manats.

Newly prepared Administrative Offences Code is in the form of draft now. If draft to be adopted, the new code will come into force from May 1, 2016.