Constitutional Court will consider draft of Referendum Act in coming days

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Constitutional Court is to consider in the coming days the draft of Referendum Act "On Amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan", with a signature of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Report informs, in accordance with the legislation, consideration of proposals of the President are to be considered from the date of its publication, ie. within 7 days from July 18. Azerbaijani President

Azerbaijani President shall obtain the testimonial of the Constitutional Court in connection with the proposals for changes in the text of Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The court can not refuse to issue a testimonial about the changes proposed by the President in the text of Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Constitutional Court will adopt substantiated testimonial on conformity of the proposed changes to the requirements of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

If a referendum on changes in the text of the Constitution of Azerbaijan to be held, the content of the testimonial of the Constitutional Court will be attached to the ballot papers.

Notably, the draft of Referendum Act, directed to the Constitutional Court, provides for the creation of the post of First Vice-President and Vice-President of Azerbaijan, extension of the presidential term from 5 to 7 years, giving the powers to President to dissolute the Milli Majlis and announce early presidential elections, the elimination of age restrictions in the presidential elections, reduction of the age limit from 25 to 18 years to participate in the parliamentary elections.