Citizens may observe early presidential elections by submitting documents to CEC by April 1

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ Persons willing to observe the April 11 early presidential elections in Azerbaijan, should submit their documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) by April 1.

According to the Calendar Plan of the main actions and measures for preparation and holding the Presidential Elections of the Republic of Azerbaijan, deadline for submission of applications to the CEC for observation throughout the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan ends 10 days before the election day, i.e. on April 1.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the announcement of early presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

The order was issued pursuant to Article 101.1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and signed in accordance with Article 179 of the Election Code of Azerbaijan.

By the order, the Central Election Commission (CEC) was instructed to ensure the appointment of elections of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11, 2018, in accordance with the Election Code of Azerbaijan.