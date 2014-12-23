Chairman of Central Election Committee states on videos of "election fraud"

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ The chairman of Azerbaijan Central Election Committee (CEC) Mazahir Panahov stated on videos of "election fraud" in No.12 station of Yasamal I Constituency No.15 in social networks and media.

Report informs, M.Panahov said to journalists, CEC did not receive any appeal on this issue: "I watched the videos. One cannot clearly see how many ballots put into the box. Of course, we will investigate it and inform the public whether the infraction was or not. If we find any infraction, the offenders to be punished."

M.Panahov added that CEC did not receive the complaints on violation of law.

"The appeals are of inquiring", he says.