Bual Moninder Singh: India's religious communities live in constant anxiety about their future

In India, a country that bills itself as the "world's largest democracy," members of Christian, Muslim, Dalit, Sikh, and other communities live in an atmosphere of constant uncertainty and anxiety about their future, Sikh Federation Chairman Buhal Moninder Singh said at a conference on the Indian government's repressive policies against ethnic minorities in India, Report informs.

He stated that serious human rights violations have been recorded in India for decades, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, communal hate clashes, disappearances, and violence against women and children.

Singh emphasized that the Indian state uses such practices not only to suppress dissent but also against ethnic and religious minorities. He believes that the reasons for this are rooted in the colonial legacy of the British period, the consequences of which still most acutely affect vulnerable groups.

"From a Sikh perspective, our goal is freedom of expression, dignity, and the right to determine our own destiny," he noted.