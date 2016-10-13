Azerbaijan may ban holding rites of Islam religion by foreigners

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ Banning to hold rites of Islam religion by foreigners or stateless persons has been proposed in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, a proposal to make additions to Article 168-1.1 of the Criminal Code was discussed in today's joint meeting of the Milli Majlis Legal Policy and State-Building Committee and Committee for Public Associations and Religious Organizations.

According to the amendments, in addition to the persons got religious education abroad, holding of rites of Islam religion by foreigners or stateless persons in Azerbaijan banned. Fine from 2 000 AZN to 5 000 AZN or imprisonment up to 1 year considered in this regard.

The draft was recommended to the plenary meeting of Milli Majlis.