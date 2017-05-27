Baku hosts procession dedicated to May 28 - Republic Day - PHOTO

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ A procession in connection with May 28 - the Republic Day, was held in Baku.

Report informs, march was organized by the State Security Service (SSS) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The march was attended by the SSS Chairman, Lieutenant-General Madat Guliyev and Chief of the State Border Service, Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev, as well as by athletes, media representatives.

Madat Guliyev told reporters that nowhere in the world there is such a development like in Azerbaijan: "This nation gained independence and will not lose it. Our people are not the same as 10-20 years ago. The people consolidated around the respected President and the First Vice-President, and successfully develops".

The procession covered a distance of 5 km.

In the end, media representatives were awarded with diplomas for participation.