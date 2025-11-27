Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League OTS
    Baku hosting 12th meeting of OTS Media and Information Working Group

    Domestic policy
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 10:42
    Baku hosting 12th meeting of OTS Media and Information Working Group

    The 12th meeting of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Media and Information Working Group is underway in Baku, Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, participants include Rasim Baghirov, Director of the Department of International Relations and Documentation at the Media Development Agency, OTS Deputy Secretary General Omer Kocaman, and other officials.

    During the event, the implementation status of the OTS Action Plan for 2025 in the relevant field will be discussed, along with its adjustment and update for 2026.

    In addition, discussions are planned on the draft Communiqué – the final document of the 7th meeting of ministers and senior officials responsible for media and information within the OTS – as well as proposals regarding the venue and dates of the next meeting.

    Bakıda TDT-nin Media və informasiya üzrə işçi qrupunun 12-ci iclası keçirilir
    В Баку проходит 12-е заседание Рабочей группы ОТГ по медиа и информации

