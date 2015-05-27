 Top
    Baku holds concert and fireworks on May 28

    Executive Power of the Baku city invites the residents and guests to the concert

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ The celebrations will be held in Baku on the occasion of 28 May - Republic Day. 

    Report was told in the Baku City Executive Power. 

    The Executive Power invites the residents and guests to the concert and fireworks.

    The report says, the concert will be held near the Clock Tower in the National Park on May 28 with the participation of Azerbaijani artists and performers. 

    The concert will start at 21:00 p.m. and fireworks will take place at 23:00 p.m. in Baku. 

