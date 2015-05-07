Baku City Executive Power invites residents and visitors to Flower Festival

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Executive Power (BCEP) invites residents and visitors to the flower festival dedicated to the 92 th anniversary of the birth of the founder and creator of independent Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev.

Report informs according to the information given by the BCEP , Flower Festival will be held onMay 10 at the Heydar Aliyev Park in front of the Palace of Heydar Aliyev.

On this day at 21:00 in National Seaside Boulevard to be organized a concert and fireworks.