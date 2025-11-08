Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Baku celebrating Victory Day with grand concert

    Domestic policy
    • 08 November, 2025
    • 21:22
    Baku celebrating Victory Day with grand concert

    On November 8, Victory Day is being celebrated in Baku with a grand concert at the National Seaside Park, featuring renowned artists, singers, and dance groups.

    According to Report, the event is organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, and the Baku City Executive Power.

    The fifth anniversary of the glorious victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev is being marked across the country with joy and pride.

    The area hosting the celebration, including main streets, avenues, and parks, has been decorated to create a festive atmosphere, with banners dedicated to Victory displayed. Tricolor Azerbaijani flags are waving from building balconies.

