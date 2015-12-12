 Top
    Azerbaijani public representatives visit the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev - PHOTO

    The Alley of Honor is attended by intellectuals, public figures, civil servants, young people, the common people

    Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ 12 years have passed since the death of founder and architect of the modern independent Azerbaijan state, world-renowned politician, national leader of our people Heydar Aliyev.

    Report informs, beginning an early morning representatives of the Azerbaijani society, including intellectuals, public figures, civil servants, young people, the common people, who came to Baku from different regions and cities of Azerbaijan, are visiting the grave of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, laying to his tomb the wreaths and flowers, praying for the repose of his soul.

