Azerbaijani President signs order to reward athletes who won medals at First European Games - LIST

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order to grant awards to the Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at the First European Games, as well as their coaches.

Under the Order, the amount of rewards for athletes and their coaches is defined as below:

1.1. each athlete who won the first place – 100,000 AZN, his coach – 50,000 AZN.

1.2. each athlete who took the second place – 50, 000 AZN, his coach – 25, 000 AZN;

1.3. each athlete who took the third place – 30,000 AZN, his coach – 15,000 AZN;

1.4. senior coaches of national teams - in the amount which is due to the coach for the athlete who showed the best result (once);

1.5. in command sports to the members of team and the coaches (senior coach and assistant):

1.5.1. each member of team who won first place – 30,000 AZN, and each of the coaches of the team – 15,000 AZN;

1.5.2. each member of the team who took the second place – 20, AZN, and each of the coaches of the team – 10,000 AZN;

1.5.3. each member of the team who took the third place – 10,000 AZN, and each of the coaches of the team – 5,000 AZN.

2. The Cabinet of the Azerbaijan Republic shall resolve the issues following from the present Order.