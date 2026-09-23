Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals

    Domestic policy
    • 23 September, 2026
    • 12:02
    Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals

    The pardon order "On Pardoning a Number of Convicted Persons" signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also applies to five foreign nationals.

    According to Report, two of them - Demir Mehmet and Ozdemir Salih - are citizens of Türkiye.

    Mikhayilov Kirill Vladimirovich is a citizen of Russia and Israel, Ryan Martin Richard is a citizen of France, while Sabir Sonia is a citizen of Pakistan.

    Ilham Aliyev Pardoning foreigners
    Bu gün əfv olunanlardan 5-i əcnəbidir
    Распоряжение о помиловании коснулось 5 иностранцев

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