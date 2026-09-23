The pardon order "On Pardoning a Number of Convicted Persons" signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also applies to five foreign nationals.

According to Report, two of them - Demir Mehmet and Ozdemir Salih - are citizens of Türkiye.

Mikhayilov Kirill Vladimirovich is a citizen of Russia and Israel, Ryan Martin Richard is a citizen of France, while Sabir Sonia is a citizen of Pakistan.