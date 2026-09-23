Azerbaijani president's pardon order applies to five foreign nationals
Domestic policy
- 23 September, 2026
- 12:02
The pardon order "On Pardoning a Number of Convicted Persons" signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev also applies to five foreign nationals.
According to Report, two of them - Demir Mehmet and Ozdemir Salih - are citizens of Türkiye.
Mikhayilov Kirill Vladimirovich is a citizen of Russia and Israel, Ryan Martin Richard is a citizen of France, while Sabir Sonia is a citizen of Pakistan.
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