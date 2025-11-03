Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijani President: No second country has achieved a Victory as brilliant, complete, and absolute as ours

    Domestic policy
    • 03 November, 2025
    • 13:55
    "In a few days, we will celebrate the fifth anniversary of our glorious Victory. Over the past five years, wars, clashes, and conflicts have occurred in many places around the world, and everything is measured by comparison. Scientists know this well," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the conference marking the 80th anniversary of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Report informs.

    The head of state emphasized: "I can say that no second country has achieved a Victory as brilliant, complete, and absolute as ours."

    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan qədər parlaq, tam və mütləq Qələbə qazanan ikinci ölkə olmayıb
    Ильхам Алиев: Не было другой такой страны, которая одержала бы столь яркую Победу, как наша

