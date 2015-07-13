 Top
    Azerbaijani President chairs meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers

    The meeting was dedicated to the results of socio-economic development for the first half of 2015 and upcoming challenges

    Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first half of 2015 and objectives for the future.

    The head of state made an opening speech in the meeting.

    Other speakers at the event included Minister of Finance, Samir Sharifov, Minister of Communications and High Technologies, Ali Abbasov and Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Salim Muslumov.

    President Ilham Aliyev delivered a closing speech at the event.

