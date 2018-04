Azerbaijani President awards three military servicemen of the Ministry of Emergency Situations

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on conferring the high title - general rank to the senior military servicemen of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES).

Report informs, in accordance with the order, the following military servicemen of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were awarded the rank of Major General:

- Colonel Valeh Jumshud oglu Abdullayev

- Colonel Shahmar Anvar oglu Pashayev

- Colonel Ramil Nazim oglu Jafarov.