Azerbaijani President attends farewell ceremony of poet Zalimkhan Yagub

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev attended farewell ceremony of national poet Zalimkhan Yagub.

Report informs, on January 11, head of state visited Teze Pir mosque and participated in the farewell ceremony.

Poet will be buried in I Honorary alley.

Notably, Z.Yagub suffered from kidney disease for a long time.

Zalimkhan Yagub was born on January 21, 1950 in Kapanakchi village of Bolnisi region of Georgia.

He graduated from faculty of library science of Azerbaijan State University.

He was a member of Azerbaijani Parliament in 1995-2005. He has been a member of Pardon Commission under the President of Azerbaijan Republic since 1994.

Z.Yagub is an author of over 20 poetry books. Several documentary films devoted to the poet.