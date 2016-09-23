 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani police enhances work due to Referendum

    Ramil Usubov has signed a relevant order

    Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 24, work regime of the Azerbaijani police will be tightened due to the referendum in the country.

    Report informs, Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov has signed an order.

    Pursuant to the order, the police will work in an enhanced regime on September 24-29.

    Notably, public voting (referendum) will be held in Azerbaijan on September 26 in order to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi