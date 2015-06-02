 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani police change warm uniform to summer wear today

    As the weather is warm, it's difficult to serve in a thick clothes

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Starting today, the police staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) begin to wear the summer uniform. 

    Report was told by the Chief Inspector of the 6th platoon of Baku Main State Traffic Police Office, police chief Lieutenant Bakir Hasanov. 

    He said that because of the hot weather, the police will serve in summer uniforms: "The internal order have already been made. A long-sleeved shirt and tie are included into the uniform. As the weather is hot, it is difficult to serve in a thick clothes," he noted.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi