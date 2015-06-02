Azerbaijani police change warm uniform to summer wear today

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Starting today, the police staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) begin to wear the summer uniform.

Report was told by the Chief Inspector of the 6th platoon of Baku Main State Traffic Police Office, police chief Lieutenant Bakir Hasanov.

He said that because of the hot weather, the police will serve in summer uniforms: "The internal order have already been made. A long-sleeved shirt and tie are included into the uniform. As the weather is hot, it is difficult to serve in a thick clothes," he noted.