    Azerbaijani Ombudsman meets with President of Malta

    Domestic policy
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 10:48
    Azerbaijani Ombudsman meets with President of Malta

    Sabina Aliyeva, the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, participated in an international conference held in Malta titled "Supporting good governance in complex times: The role of the Ombudsman," Report informs, citing the Ombudsman's Office.

    During the event, which brought together Maltese state and government officials, ombudsmen from various countries, and national human rights institutions, Aliyeva emphasized that strengthening ethical governance and good administration principles is crucial for maintaining public trust in today's world.

    In her speech, the Ombudsman noted that reinforcing governance ethics enhances public confidence in state institutions and ensures the sustainability of good governance. She also highlighted that promoting the rule of law and respect for human rights, alongside governance ethics, is a core function of ombudsman institutions.

    Aliyeva stated that strengthening business ethics and good governance principles is a key direction of state policy in Azerbaijan. She noted that the Azerbaijani Ombudsman actively contributes to implementing measures outlined in state programs and national action plans within its mandate.

    In her annual report, as well as in inquiries, proposals, and recommendations submitted to relevant state bodies, the Ombudsman underscored that significant steps have been taken to strengthen and improve the principles of integrity, transparency, and good governance in order to develop management ethics.

    Aliyeva also pointed out that globalization and technological advancements-particularly in artificial intelligence, have made governance ethics even more relevant. She noted that in response to these challenges, initiatives have been launched to expand the use of digital resources, improve public awareness, and facilitate citizen access to ombudsman services.

    As part of the visit, the President of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, received Sabina Aliyeva and other conference participants.

    Aliyeva also held bilateral meetings with other officials attending the conference.

