Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs makes personnel changes

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ New personnel changes were made in the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance wiith the order of the Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov, Chief of the Investigation Department of Narimanov District Police Office (DPO), Police Lieutenant-Colonel Fakhraddin Shiraliyev and Chief of Criminal Investigation Department Lieutenant Colonel Elman Guliyev were dismissed.

Pursuant to another order, Deputy Chief of Masalli Region Police Department, Police Major Hagverdi Zeynalov has been appointed Chief of the Investigation Department of Narimanov DPO.

Earlier, Chief of Masalli Region Police Department, Colonel Nariman Imanov was appointed the Chief of Narimanov District Police Department.