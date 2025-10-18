Azerbaijani MFA shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence
- 18 October, 2025
- 09:23
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has shared a post on its social media accounts on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.
"October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, is a symbol of our people's will for freedom and the resurgence of our statehood traditions. On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, we sincerely congratulate all our compatriots and wish eternal independence and sustainable progress for Azerbaijan," reads the post.
