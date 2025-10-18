Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijani MFA shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Domestic policy
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 09:23
    Azerbaijani MFA shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has shared a post on its social media accounts on the occasion of October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence, Report informs.

    "October 18 - the Day of Restoration of Independence, is a symbol of our people's will for freedom and the resurgence of our statehood traditions. On the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, we sincerely congratulate all our compatriots and wish eternal independence and sustainable progress for Azerbaijan," reads the post.

    Azerbaijan Day of Restoration of Independence Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Azərbaycan XİN Müstəqilliyin Bərpası Günü ilə əlaqədar paylaşım edib
    МИД Азербайджана поделился публикацией в связи с Днем восстановления независимости

    Latest News

    10:41

    Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:32

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    10:28

    Number of consular appointment days increased for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:23

    Over past decades, brotherly nations Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan built relations of genuine strategic and allied partnership - President Ilham Aliyev

    Foreign policy
    10:21

    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Domestic policy
    10:17

    TURKSOY congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    10:05
    Photo

    AZIREX-2025 joint exercise successfully wraps up

    Military
    10:00

    Permanent rep to UN: 409 Azerbaijani citizens fallen victim to landmines in post-conflict period

    Foreign policy
    09:49
    Video

    Azerbaijani culture promoted in Los Angeles

    Cultural policy
    All News Feed