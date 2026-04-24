Azerbaijani lawyer admitted to UK legal society

Huseyn Aliyev, a member of the Azerbaijani Bar Association, has been admitted as a solicitor to the Law Society of England and Wales, Report informs.

According to the Bar Association, the decision was officially made by the Law Society on April 23, 2026.

Aliyev graduated from Baku State University in 2007 with a degree in international law.

He later earned a master's degree in business organization from Girne American University in 2009.

In 2012, he completed another master's degree in international law with distinction at Tulane University under the Muskie scholarship program.

He has nearly 15 years of professional experience in Azerbaijan.

Alongside his work in various companies, Aliyev has also taught at Baku State University and Khazar University.

Aliyev has been a member of the Azerbaijani Bar Association since December 2021.