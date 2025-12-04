Azerbaijani FM: TRIPP of paramount importance for region

The timely implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP, a 42-kilometer section of the Zangazur Corridor that will pass through Armenia) is of paramount importance for the South Caucasus region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday, Report informs.

Bayramov emphasized that this multimodal route will include a railway, a highway, and other communications.

"TRIPP should ensure unimpeded communication between the mainland of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and also bring benefits to Armenia. As has been repeatedly stated, the importance of opening communications (in the region) is not limited to ensuring sustainable peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but entails significant benefits on a much larger scale," the Azerbaijani foreign minister said.