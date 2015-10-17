Azerbaijan extends term of appeal courts' judges

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan to extend appointment of the judges of Baku and Ganja appeal courts.

Report informs, the issue will be discussed on October 20 at last plenary meeting of Milli Majlis's autumn session.

The term of office of the Baku Appeal Court'd judges Namig Jafarov, Sanan Hajiyev and Abidin Huseynov, as well as judge of the Ganja Appeal Court Azad Bayramov expires on October 26.

Committee of the Milli Mejlis on Legal Policy and State Building discussed the reappointment of judges whose term of office expires, and recommended the issue for consideration at a plenary session of Azerbaijani Parliament.