Azerbaijan to review draft on changes in rules for implementation of intergovernmental body decisions

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will again discuss the draft law on changes in rules for implementation of decisions of the intergovernmental body for protection of human rights and freedoms joined by Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in this regard, legislative works plan of the parliament's autumn session include discussion of the Constitutional law draft "On solution of the issue of possibility of implementation of the decision of the intergovernmental body for protection of human rights and freedoms by Azerbaijan". If the law is adopted, it will be in the status of Constitutional law.

Notably, Azerbaijan is a member of several intergovernmental bodies for the protection of human rights and freedoms. These are the European Court of Human Rights, Council of Europe, United Nations and etc.