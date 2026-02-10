Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Azerbaijan to cooperate with Jordan in customs affairs

    Domestic policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 15:53
    Azerbaijan to cooperate with Jordan in customs affairs

    An agreement on cooperation in customs matters between Azerbaijan and Jordan has been approved.

    According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the law ratifying the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Cooperation and Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters."

    Azərbaycan İordaniya ilə gömrük işi sahəsində əməkdaşlıq edəcək
    Азербайджан будет сотрудничать с Иорданией в сфере таможенного дела

