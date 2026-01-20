Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Domestic policy
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 13:50
    Azerbaijan to carry out first resettlement to liberated Khankandi

    The first resettlement to the city of Khankandi, Azerbaijan, will take place on January 21.

    According to Report, a group of former internally displaced persons living in difficult conditions in various parts of the country will be relocated to the city.

    Meanwhile, on December 20, the first resettlement to the Karkijahan settlement of Khankandi was carried out.

