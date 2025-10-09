Karabakh to host Spiritual Values Week

A Spiritual Values Week dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War will be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh from October 11 to 14, Report informs referring to the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.

The event is jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Karabakh University, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.

The project aims to strengthen the national identity of young people and encourage commitment to Azerbaijan's national and spiritual values, historical traditions, and heritage.