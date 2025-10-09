Karabakh to host Spiritual Values Week
Domestic policy
- 09 October, 2025
- 15:52
A Spiritual Values Week dedicated to the 5th anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War will be held in Azerbaijan's Karabakh from October 11 to 14, Report informs referring to the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations.
The event is jointly organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Karabakh University, and the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values.
The project aims to strengthen the national identity of young people and encourage commitment to Azerbaijan's national and spiritual values, historical traditions, and heritage.
Latest News
17:28
Photo
Azerbaijan and Germany discuss digitalization in agricultural sectorAIC
17:27
Türkiye's 18 cruise ports receive 1.5 million passengers in 8 monthsRegion
17:21
Adalat Hasanov: Complex cases of remains identification recorded in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:16
UAE expert: Azerbaijan demonstrated model format for cyber drillsICT
17:11
Borg nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize for achieving peace between Armenia and AzerbaijanOther countries
17:10
Zero-emission vehicles to be included in ECMT quota systemInfrastructure
17:04
Photo
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General meets with counterparts in Saudi ArabiaDomestic policy
17:04
Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of allianceForeign policy
16:53