Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13

    Domestic policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 11:23
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has conducted fire safety drills at public venues, including hotels, as part of preparations for the upcoming WUF13 in Baku.

    According to Report, which cites the ministry, the exercises involved personnel and equipment from the State Fire Protection Service, the State Fire Control Service, and the Special Risk Rescue Service.

    The drills aimed to strengthen staff preparedness for emergencies such as fires, improve response skills, and enhance operational readiness to eliminate potential consequences quickly.

    WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22.

    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
    Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Ministry of Emergency Situations
    Photo
    Video
    Bakıda hotellərin WUF13-ə hazırlığı yoxlanılıb
    Photo
    Video
    МЧС Азербайджана проверило готовность отелей к WUF13

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