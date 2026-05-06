Azerbaijan's Emergency Ministry tests hotel readiness ahead of WUF13
Domestic policy
- 06 May, 2026
- 11:23
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations has conducted fire safety drills at public venues, including hotels, as part of preparations for the upcoming WUF13 in Baku.
According to Report, which cites the ministry, the exercises involved personnel and equipment from the State Fire Protection Service, the State Fire Control Service, and the Special Risk Rescue Service.
The drills aimed to strengthen staff preparedness for emergencies such as fires, improve response skills, and enhance operational readiness to eliminate potential consequences quickly.
WUF13 is scheduled to take place in Baku from May 17 to 22.
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