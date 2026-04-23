Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan receives 1,279 permanent residency requests in 1Q26

    Domestic policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 10:51
    Azerbaijan receives 1,279 permanent residency requests in 1Q26

    A total of 1,279 foreigners applied for permanent residence permits or renewals in Azerbaijan in January-March 2026.

    The State Migration Service told Report that Russian, Georgian and Turkish citizens accounted for the largest share of applicants for permanent residence permits or renewals during the period.

    State Migration Service
    Bu ilin birinci rübündə 1300-ə yaxın əcnəbi Azərbaycanda daimi yaşamaq üçün müraciət edib
    Почти 1300 иностранцев подали заявки на постоянный ВНЖ в Азербайджане в I квартале

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