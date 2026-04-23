Azerbaijan receives 1,279 permanent residency requests in 1Q26
Domestic policy
- 23 April, 2026
- 10:51
A total of 1,279 foreigners applied for permanent residence permits or renewals in Azerbaijan in January-March 2026.
The State Migration Service told Report that Russian, Georgian and Turkish citizens accounted for the largest share of applicants for permanent residence permits or renewals during the period.
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