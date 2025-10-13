Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to equal partnership with Iran, Russia

Azerbaijan remains committed to the principles of good-neighborliness, mutual understanding, and equal partnership in its relations with both Iran and Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated during a trilateral government meeting held in Baku, Report informs.

Speaking at the session with high-level delegations from Russia and Iran, Mustafayev emphasized Azerbaijan's intention to continue expanding its multifaceted relations with both countries, not only on a bilateral level but also through trilateral cooperation frameworks.

"We are confident that our comprehensive ties with both nations will continue to develop in a spirit of friendship and mutual benefit, gaining new depth and substance," he said.

He also highlighted the importance of peace, stability, security, prosperity, and enhanced cooperation initiatives for the development of regional partnerships. In this context, Mustafayev noted the growing relevance of the "3+3" regional consultative platform initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"This initiative complements existing bilateral and multilateral formats, strengthens regional security and stability, and opens up new opportunities for economic growth and development," Mustafayev added.