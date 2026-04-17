A press conference was held today on the five-year performance of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

According to Report, Fuad Mammadov, chairman of the agency's Supervisory Board, first highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's reform programme aimed at improving the agency's activities.

He said the new mechanism for state support to NGOs opens a qualitatively new stage in the development of the NGO sector as a whole.

He added that intensive work is currently underway to launch the "State Support to NGOs" information system.

Aygun Aliyeva, chair of the agency's Management Board and a member of the WUF13 Organizing Committee, said Azerbaijani NGOs are actively preparing for WUF13.

She presented statistical indicators on the agency's activities and stressed that the development process is ongoing.

She said the agency's implementation rate of tasks arising from presidential decrees, orders and relevant state programmes stood at 86% in 2022, 88% in 2023, 97% in 2024, and 98.5% in 2025.

She added that in 2024, Azerbaijani NGOs held 25 events in seven foreign countries with the agency's support, while in 2025 a record was set with 43 events held in 17 different countries.

She noted that such international outreach by Azerbaijani NGOs is taking place for the first time.

She said Baku's transformation into the permanent headquarters of major institutions - such as the Global South NGO Platform, bringing together NGOs from 116 countries, and the NGO Platform of member states of the Organization of Turkic States, which unites eight countries - has played an important role in this process.

Fuad Rzazade, head of a department at the agency, said the number of applications to the agency's competitions has been rising year by year.

He said 779 organizations showed interest in the 2024 competitions, compared with 915 in 2025 and 981 in 2026.

He added that in recent years NGOs have strengthened their skills in building teamwork, developing successful ideas, turning them into attractive projects and working with the media, while financial and implementation discipline in projects has improved.

During the event, the agency also unveiled its newly redesigned website (ngoagency.gov.az).

Fatima Bayramli, the agency"s information and communication manager, delivered a presentation on the features of the updated website.