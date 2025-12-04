Azerbaijan plans to engage 17,000 participants in Volunteer Week 2025

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Domestic policy
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 11:36
    Around 17,000 people are expected to take part in this year's Volunteer Week, Azerbaijani Volunteers' Union Chairman Vugar Aliyev announced at a press conference dedicated to the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty and the upcoming Azerbaijan Volunteer Week 2025.

    According to Report, the 10-day program will feature 10 projects covering five themes. Aliyev said the goal is to support volunteer activity across 18 regions, raising the nationwide volunteer network to 60,000 participants.

    He noted that the annual Azerbaijan Volunteers Solidarity Camp will again be held, with participants from Türkiye and Central Asian countries. The camp will host master classes, trainings, team-building activities, sports events, and will gather the year's most active volunteers, including those awarded the "Volunteer of the Year" title.

    Aliyev also highlighted international cooperation, stating that the Azerbaijani Volunteers' Union currently chairs the International Volunteers Center, with plans to hand over the chairmanship to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the next phase.

    Vüqar Əliyev: Builki Könüllülük Həftəsinə 17 min nəfər cəlb ediləcək
    Вугар Алиев: В Неделе волонтеров планируется задействовать 17 тыс. человек

