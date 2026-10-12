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    Azerbaijan neutralizes nearly 1,000 mines and explosive devices in a week

    Domestic policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 10:13
    Azerbaijan neutralizes nearly 1,000 mines and explosive devices in a week

    A total of 34 anti-tank mines, 327 anti-personnel mines and 624 other explosive ordnance items were discovered and neutralized in Azerbaijan's liberated territories between October 5 and 11.

    According to Report, the figures were released by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in its weekly report on humanitarian demining operations in the liberated territories.

    During the reporting period, a total of 1,239.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines.

    The demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, five local organizations and one non-governmental organization.

    The operations covered the territories of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Shusha, Khojavand, Lachin, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan.

    Demining activities were also conducted in the liberated villages of Baghanis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimli and Gizilhajili in the Gazakh district.

    Azerbaijan's liberated territories Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA)
    Ötən həftə 1240 hektara yaxın ərazi minalardan təmizlənib
    ANAMA: На прошлой неделе 1239,1 га территории очищено от мин
    MiniBoss
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