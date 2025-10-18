Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of restored independence

    Azerbaijan marks 34th anniversary of restored independence

    Today, October 18, marks the 34th anniversary of the restoration of the independence of Azerbaijan.

    On this day in 1991, the Supreme Soviet adopted the Constitutional Act "On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan," officially declaring the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

    The Act referenced the Declaration of Independence of May 28, 1918, and the statement "On the Restoration of State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" adopted by the Supreme Soviet on August 30, 1991. It affirmed that the modern Republic of Azerbaijan is the legal successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), which was established in 1918.

    In 1992, the Milli Majlis (Parliament) adopted key state symbols, including the national anthem (with music by Uzeyir Hajibeyov and lyrics by Ahmad Javad), the tricolor flag, and the national emblem featuring an eight-pointed star with a flame.

    On October 15, 2021, the Azerbaijani Parliament passed a new bill titled "On Independence Day," which was signed into law by President Ilham Aliyev the same day. Under this legislation, the former State Independence Day was renamed the Day of Restoration of Independence.

    The Day of Restoration of Independence is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan as a public holiday, though it remains a working day.

    Bu gün Azərbaycanın Müstəqilliyinin Bərpası Günüdür
    Сегодня День восстановления государственной независимости Азербайджана

