Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village
Domestic policy
- 28 October, 2025
- 11:47
As part of cooperation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, work continues on a joint agro-town project with Belarus in the Gizil Kangarli village of the Aghdam district, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said during the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs.
Sharifov noted that the master plan has been approved and a working group has been formed to establish an agricultural production cluster.
It was also noted that discussions on applying Belarusian pharmaceutical technologies in Azerbaijan and launching local production of medicines and vaccines are nearing completion.
