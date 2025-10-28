Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 11:47
    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    As part of cooperation in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, work continues on a joint agro-town project with Belarus in the Gizil Kangarli village of the Aghdam district, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said during the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission, Report informs.

    Sharifov noted that the master plan has been approved and a working group has been formed to establish an agricultural production cluster.

    It was also noted that discussions on applying Belarusian pharmaceutical technologies in Azerbaijan and launching local production of medicines and vaccines are nearing completion.

    Azerbaijan Belarus intergovernmental commission meeting Samir Sharifov Gizil Kangarli Aghdam agro-town
    Qızıl Kəngərli kəndində aqrar istehsalat klasterinin yaradılması üzrə işçi qrupu formalaşdırılıb
    В селе Гызыл Кенгерли сформирована рабочая группа по созданию аграрно-производственного кластера

