Azerbaijan bans conclusion of a grant contract with foreign donors, which haven't received a right to give a grant

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has approved the "Rules for obtaining the right to grant by the foreign donors in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the rules governing the obtaining of right to grant in the territory of Azerbaijan by international organizations and their missions, foreign governments and their offices, financial organizations, international organizations, charity, humanitarian development, foreign non-governmental organizations operating in the fields of education, science, health, the arts and sports development, including branches and representative offices of funds, associations, federations and committees, as well as foreign legal entities passed state registration in Azerbaijan.

The requirement in regard with obtaining the rights of foreign donors also refer to contracts for sub-grants and additional contracts for grants, as well as any change in them.

Signing a contract with foreign donors, which haven't received the right to grant, is not permitted.

The requirements of these regulations do not apply to cases of conclusion or approval of agreements for a grant on behalf of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani government.

The right to grant by foreign donors in Azerbaijan should be prepared for each contract (decision) on the grant.

The Ministry is considering the application for the right to grant foreign donors within 15 days from the date of submission of the application.

Finally, conclusion of the ministry on economic feasibility of the grant must justify acceptance or rejection of its feasibility.

Foreign donors, obtain the opinion of the Ministry of grant appropriate recognition in the financial and economic terms, are considered to qualify for the grant.