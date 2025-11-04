Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Azerbaijan awaits adoption of 2025–2027 national action plan on gender equality

    Domestic policy
    • 04 November, 2025
    • 11:30
    Azerbaijan awaits the adoption of the National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2025–2027, Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said at a press conference, Report informs.

    According to her, the National Action Plan on Gender Equality for 2025–2027 has already been prepared and submitted to the government after coordination with relevant institutions:

    "We are currently awaiting its adoption. The document outlines several key directions, including the creation of new mechanisms, amendments to legislation, and ensuring equal access to opportunities and outcomes for both women and men. We aim to implement a balanced approach to rights, opportunities, and responsibilities."

    Muradova also stated that work is underway on the 2026–2030 Action Plan for the Implementation of the Strategy on Children: "The new plan will continue the initiatives launched in the first document and build on the expected outcomes."

    She further mentioned that efforts are ongoing to develop a Family Concept:

    "This is also a very important document and will serve as one of the main pillars in strengthening the family institution."

    Azerbaijan Bahar Muradova National Action Plan Gender equality
    Bahar Muradova: Gender bərabərliyi üzrə Milli Fəaliyyət Planının qəbulunu gözləyirik
    В Азербайджане ожидается принятие Нацплана действий по гендерному равенству до 2028 года

