    Egypt may assist Azerbaijan in combating mine threats

    Domestic policy
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 17:37
    Egypt may assist Azerbaijan in combating mine threats

    Azerbaijan and Egypt have discussed opportunities for cooperation in combating mine threats, Report informs.

    The discussions took place during a meeting between Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), and Houssam-Eldine Reda, Egypt's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

    During the meeting, the ambassador was briefed in detail on ANAMA's mandate, goals, and the scale of contamination with mines and other explosive ordnance in the territories liberated from occupation. Information was also provided on ongoing humanitarian demining activities carried out within the framework of the Great Return program.

    The sides discussed mutually beneficial cooperation and experience exchange in mine-action efforts, as well as the possibilities for Egypt to provide support to Azerbaijan in this field.

