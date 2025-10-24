Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Azerbaijan allocates nearly $1.2 million for road repairs in Yardimli

    • 24 October, 2025
    • 13:04
    Azerbaijan allocates nearly $1.2 million for road repairs in Yardimli

    President Ilham Aliyev has signed an executive order on the repair of the Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway in the Yardimli district.

    According to Report, the order provides for the restoration of the damaged section of the Yardimli–Deman–Arvana highway, which connects three settlements with a total population of 2,000 people, as well as the construction of retaining walls.

    For this purpose, an initial allocation of 2 million manats (about $1.18 million) will be provided from the state budget to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

    The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to ensure the funding, while the Ministry of Economy has been tasked with including the necessary financial resources for the continuation of the road repair works in the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2026.

    Yardımlıda avtomobil yolunun təmirinə iki milyon manat ayrılıb - SƏRƏNCAM
    В Азербайджане на ремонт дороги в Ярдымлы выделено 2 млн манатов

