Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025

    Domestic policy
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 11:29
    Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025

    The State Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan funded a record number of projects related to Return to Western Azerbaijan in 2025, Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the agency, said during a public discussion, Report informs.

    Aliyeva noted that both the quality and quantity of NGO projects are steadily improving: "A total of 24 projects were funded in this area through the agency in 2024. In 2025, that number has reached 51-a record figure. In 2023-2025, NGOs have organized nearly 50 conferences, presentations, meetings, exhibitions, and public hearings, published 25 books, produced 11 documentaries, and created 21 video clips under these projects."

    The director emphasized that, as in recent years, the Return to Western Azerbaijan process will remain a priority in the 2026 grant competitions: "Currently, submitted projects are undergoing expert evaluation. Priority will be given to initiatives such as organizing conferences abroad on Western Azerbaijan, hosting side events at international and regional organizations, and preparing and disseminating joint reports with foreign NGOs."

    Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva Return to Western Azerbaijan
    Aygün Əliyeva: Bu il Qərbi Azərbaycanla bağlı maliyyələşdirdiyimiz layihələr rekord sayda olub
    Айгюн Алиева: Число профинансированных проектов о Западном Азербайджане в 2025 году удвоилось

    Latest News

    11:59

    Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 years

    Finance
    11:49

    ADY: Freight train to Armenia carries nearly 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheat

    Infrastructure
    11:39

    NGO head: Armenians have renamed nearly 1,700 geographical locations in Western Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    11:30

    Azerbaijan, Gulf funds mull mechanisms for long-term partnership

    ICT
    11:29

    Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025

    Domestic policy
    11:15

    Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on 5th anniversary of Victory Day

    Domestic policy
    11:14
    Photo

    Digital Knowledge Lyceum opens in Baku

    Education and science
    11:13
    Photo
    Video

    Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade in Baku

    Domestic policy
    11:02

    Fatal road accident in Pakistan leaves 7 burned alive

    Other countries
    All News Feed