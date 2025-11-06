Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025

The State Agency for Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan funded a record number of projects related to Return to Western Azerbaijan in 2025, Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the agency, said during a public discussion, Report informs.

Aliyeva noted that both the quality and quantity of NGO projects are steadily improving: "A total of 24 projects were funded in this area through the agency in 2024. In 2025, that number has reached 51-a record figure. In 2023-2025, NGOs have organized nearly 50 conferences, presentations, meetings, exhibitions, and public hearings, published 25 books, produced 11 documentaries, and created 21 video clips under these projects."

The director emphasized that, as in recent years, the Return to Western Azerbaijan process will remain a priority in the 2026 grant competitions: "Currently, submitted projects are undergoing expert evaluation. Priority will be given to initiatives such as organizing conferences abroad on Western Azerbaijan, hosting side events at international and regional organizations, and preparing and disseminating joint reports with foreign NGOs."