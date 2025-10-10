Aydin Verdiyev: Biometric systems vulnerable to cyberattacks

Biometric control systems are increasingly being integrated into daily life - from personal devices to access systems and automobiles, Aydin Verdiyev, Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the Forensics and Information Technology Directorate of the Prosecutor General"s Office, said at the CIDC-2025 conference.

Report quotes him as saying biometric technologies, like any other control systems, are susceptible to vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cybercriminals.

"Malicious actors can gain access to others" data or impersonate another person. Therefore, it is essential to implement comprehensive protection measures," Verdiyev noted.

He emphasized the importance of additional identification steps during user registration, as well as the introduction of multimodal systems that combine several methods - fingerprints, facial recognition, voice, retina scans, and other parameters. This, he said, significantly reduces the risk of fraud.

Verdiyev added that special attention should be given to the certification of solutions used and the protection of biometric data, which must be stored and transmitted exclusively in encrypted form.

Moreover, he stressed that regular software updates are a key factor in maintaining security. "If a system cannot detect data falsification, multiple identity verification methods should be provided - from an additional password to an ID card. And, of course, users themselves bear personal responsibility: they must be cautious about posting their photos and videos, which could be used for digital forgery," the representative of the Prosecutor General"s Office emphasized.