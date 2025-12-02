ASAN AI Hub platform presented in Baku

A presentation of the ASAN AI Hub, an artificial intelligence platform created at the initiative of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has taken place in Baku, Report informs.

The platform's main goal is to unite artificial intelligence (AI) researchers, government agencies, the private sector, and individual users on a single digital platform in Azerbaijan.

During the event, memoranda of understanding were signed between the ASAN AI Hub and Apolitical, Breakthrough Social Enterprise and GenAI Works.

The event concluded with a panel discussion, "Open Innovation in Artificial Intelligence: Bridging for All," moderated by Apolitical's Director of Partnerships, Katherine Miller Weber. The panel discussed open innovation models, public-private collaboration, and the principles of inclusivity and accountability.