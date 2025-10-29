Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Domestic policy
    Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for recovery

    A new group of 12 children from Ukraine's Sumy region has arrived in Azerbaijan as part of a recovery program, Report informs, Ambassador to Baku Yuriy Husyev said on X, Report informs.

    According to him, 459 Ukrainian kids, including 215 this year, "have already found peace and care in Azerbaijan."

    Husyev said he is "grateful to Azerbaijan for its support."

    The previous group of 30 children arrived in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation on October 27.

    Ukraynadan daha 12 uşaq Azərbaycana gətirilib
    Еще 12 детей из Украины пройдут реабилитацию в Азербайджане

