Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district
Domestic policy
- 23 October, 2025
- 12:31
Another group of IDPs has been sent to the village of Tazabina in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Report informs.
As many as 12 families (55 people) will return to the village at this stage.
This brings the total number of families resettled in the village to 95 (423 people).
Latest News
12:55
Azerbaijan's forex reserves up by almost 11% in yearFinance
12:53
SOFAZ increases share of real estate in investment portfolioFinance
12:44
Photo
Azerconnect Group participated in the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Business ForumICT
12:40
Pashinyan: Washington declaration bringing concrete resultsRegion
12:31
Photo
Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly districtDomestic policy
12:17
SOFAZ expands investment portfolio in AA and A rated instrumentsFinance
12:16
SOFAZ earns $410M from Shah Deniz in nine monthsEnergy
12:14
Photo
Nearly 65 Estonian companies operate in AzerbaijanBusiness
11:56