    Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district

    Domestic policy
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 12:31
    Another group of IDPs set off for Tazabina village in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district

    Another group of IDPs has been sent to the village of Tazabina in Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, Report informs.

    As many as 12 families (55 people) will return to the village at this stage.

    This brings the total number of families resettled in the village to 95 (423 people).

