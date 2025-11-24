Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Another group of former IDPs departs for Mammadbayli village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    Domestic policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 08:30
    Another group of former IDPs departs for Mammadbayli village in Azerbaijan's Zangilan district

    In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues, Report informs.

    Thirty families, comprising 144 people, have currently been resettled to the Mammadbayli village in the Zangilan district.

    These families were temporarily housed in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

    Returning residents expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the state's comprehensive care. They also expressed their appreciation to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation, and wished the repose of the souls of the country's martyrs who gave their lives in this cause.

    Azerbaijan Zangilan former IDPs
    Photo
    Photo
